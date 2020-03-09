|
|
Joseph "Joe" Koesters
Des Moines - On March 03, 2020, Joe passed away peacefully at home in the compassionate care of his loving family, friends, and St. Croix Hospice after bravely fighting cancer.
He will be sadly missed by his best friend & devoted wife, Betty. Deeply regretted by his children & their families. And held dear & remembered by his loving relatives & friends.
Celebration of Life, March 15th, 4:00 pm-7:00 pm, at Brooks South Town Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, DSM, Iowa.
Joseph will be honoured at his Funeral Mass, March 16th, 12:00 noon, at the Basilica of St. John, 1915 University Avenue, DSM, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020