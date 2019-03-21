|
Joseph Kranovich, Jr.
West Des Moines - Joseph Kranovich, Jr., age 57 of West Des Moines, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at West Des Moines United Methodist Church, 720 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines, Iowa. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the church.
Joseph was born on November 5, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa to Joseph and Anna (Dicklich) Kranovich. He graduated from Valley High School in 1980. Joe attended Des Moines Area Community College and received an AA/AS degree in accounting in 1982. He then attended Drake University where he double majored in accounting and computer information systems, graduating in 1984.
Joe enjoyed playing golf every week. He has acquired two holes in one in his life. Joe also enjoyed going to Iowa Wild and Des Moines Buccaneers hockey games. He also liked to watch football games, old westerns, and other movies.
Joe is survived by two brothers, Sam and Michael Kranovich; aunt and uncle, Jeanette and George Hobbs; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the following: West Des Moines Community Student Scholarship Fund, Joseph Kranovich Jr. Scholarship c/o Cindy Todd, 3775 E.P.True Parkway #155, West Des Moines, Iowa 50265 or
Drake University Joseph Kranovich Jr. Endowed Scholarship c/o Stephanie Sinovic, 2507 University Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50311.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019