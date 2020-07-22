1/1
Joseph Leo Garvey Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Leo Garvey, Jr.

Windsor Heights - Joseph Leo Garvey, Jr., 83, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

Born January 9, 1937, to Joseph Leo and Dorothy (Owens) Garvey, Joe grew up in Des Moines, attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and Dowling Catholic High School. Upon graduating from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, Joe managed several Firestone stores in Fort Dodge until he was transferred back to Des Moines. It was during that transition home, and after Mass one Sunday, that he ran into the little sister of a high school classmate and struck up a conversation. Antonia (Toni) Guiney was a second-year student at Mercy Nursing School. Their first date was a Firestone-sponsored Christmas Ball at the Val Air Ballroom on December 8, 1961. They had such a wonderful time together that Toni broke her rule of never kissing on the first date.

Joe and Toni were married on June 15, 1963, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and had their first child, a daughter, in March the following year. During the next two decades they grew their family to six children and started several successful businesses together. Joe had an entrepreneurial spirit and mind and enjoyed using his companies to provide fulfilling employment opportunities for those struggling in life.

From supporting this community's homeless to sponsoring multiple refugee families, Joe and Toni believed in leaving this world better than you found it. And while we all agree that Joe left us too soon, there is no doubt his positive impact will be felt for generations to come.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Antonia Garvey, their children, Karen (Lewis) Plachy of Lincoln, NE; Carol (Craig) Faber of Des Moines, IA; Joseph Leo (Donata) Garvey III of Austin, TX; Robert (Jenny Muang Nai) Garvey of Urbandale, IA; John (Elizabeth) Garvey of Windsor Heights, IA; Michael Garvey of Durango, CO; sister, Cecilia (Jim) Pickering of Iowa City, IA; and 14 grandchildren: Connor, Annemarie, Cecilia, Joseph H., Audrey, Joseph L., Clare, Isabella, Nya, Thomas, Howard, Jacob, Simone, Calan. He was preceded in death by his sisters Margaret, Virginia and JoAnn.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, where a vigil service with rosary will be held at 6 pm.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend. In accordance with proper social distancing guidelines, masks are required. To livestream the service, visit IlesCares.com. A private interment will be scheduled for a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa or St. Pius X Catholic Church Homeless/Outreach Committee. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Vigil
06:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Joe was always so positive every day. He would always sing during car pool days. Grew up with the Garvey family as neighbors and share a birthday with Carol. All my thoughts and prayers to the Garvey family. Joe will be missed!
Nancy Miller
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
Toni and family,
Yes...the world has lost a very special man. Always a smile and words of encouragement. My heart is with you in the sadness of having to say good-bye.
Vicki Ferin
Friend
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Choquette
July 23, 2020
Many good memories of Joe started when I was very young my mother and Mrs. Garvey were friends. Then came my sister Jane went to school with Virginia and remand good friends even after graduation. Then came the day that Toni and Joe moved across the street (Westover) from my brother family Jim Norris. Toni and I were classmates at Holy Trinty and St. Joseph's. My prayers are being said and offered for the family. We know Joe is in heaven he was a great guy.
Flora Norris Hartnett
Friend
July 23, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard McConville
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved