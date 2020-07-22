Joseph Leo Garvey, Jr.
Windsor Heights - Joseph Leo Garvey, Jr., 83, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.
Born January 9, 1937, to Joseph Leo and Dorothy (Owens) Garvey, Joe grew up in Des Moines, attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and Dowling Catholic High School. Upon graduating from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, Joe managed several Firestone stores in Fort Dodge until he was transferred back to Des Moines. It was during that transition home, and after Mass one Sunday, that he ran into the little sister of a high school classmate and struck up a conversation. Antonia (Toni) Guiney was a second-year student at Mercy Nursing School. Their first date was a Firestone-sponsored Christmas Ball at the Val Air Ballroom on December 8, 1961. They had such a wonderful time together that Toni broke her rule of never kissing on the first date.
Joe and Toni were married on June 15, 1963, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and had their first child, a daughter, in March the following year. During the next two decades they grew their family to six children and started several successful businesses together. Joe had an entrepreneurial spirit and mind and enjoyed using his companies to provide fulfilling employment opportunities for those struggling in life.
From supporting this community's homeless to sponsoring multiple refugee families, Joe and Toni believed in leaving this world better than you found it. And while we all agree that Joe left us too soon, there is no doubt his positive impact will be felt for generations to come.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Antonia Garvey, their children, Karen (Lewis) Plachy of Lincoln, NE; Carol (Craig) Faber of Des Moines, IA; Joseph Leo (Donata) Garvey III of Austin, TX; Robert (Jenny Muang Nai) Garvey of Urbandale, IA; John (Elizabeth) Garvey of Windsor Heights, IA; Michael Garvey of Durango, CO; sister, Cecilia (Jim) Pickering of Iowa City, IA; and 14 grandchildren: Connor, Annemarie, Cecilia, Joseph H., Audrey, Joseph L., Clare, Isabella, Nya, Thomas, Howard, Jacob, Simone, Calan. He was preceded in death by his sisters Margaret, Virginia and JoAnn.
The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines, where a vigil service with rosary will be held at 6 pm.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend. In accordance with proper social distancing guidelines, masks are required. To livestream the service, visit IlesCares.com
. A private interment will be scheduled for a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa or St. Pius X Catholic Church Homeless/Outreach Committee. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.