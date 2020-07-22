Many good memories of Joe started when I was very young my mother and Mrs. Garvey were friends. Then came my sister Jane went to school with Virginia and remand good friends even after graduation. Then came the day that Toni and Joe moved across the street (Westover) from my brother family Jim Norris. Toni and I were classmates at Holy Trinty and St. Joseph's. My prayers are being said and offered for the family. We know Joe is in heaven he was a great guy.

Flora Norris Hartnett

Friend