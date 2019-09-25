|
Dr. Joseph Michael Brennan
Indianola - Dr. Joseph Michael Brennan, 87, of Indianola, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019. A funeral mass will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Indianola on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am. A rosary will take place on Thursday, September 26 at 3:30 pm at the church with a visitation following from 4:00-7:00 pm. Interment with military honors will be held at I.O.O.F Memorial Gardens in Indianola following Friday services.
Joe was born at home on February 18, 1932 in Belvue, Kansas to Edward and Anna Rose Brennan. Joe graduated from St. Mary's High School, St. Mary's, Kansas, in 1950. After graduation, he served as an artillery sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. Returning to the States, Joe attended Kansas State University earning Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees in 1959. Joe married Karen Eddy in 1960. After a short time practicing in California, Joe and Karen moved to Indianola, Iowa, when Joe accepted a job at the Indianola Veterinary Clinic. Joe loved working with animals both large and small. Joe also adored his three sons, Scott, Brian and Kurt. Joe was very active in the Indianola community, serving on the Indianola Municipal Utilities Board and a local bank board, and he was very devoted to his church. Joe enjoyed travelling the world and never met a stranger - everyone was Joe's friend. Joe's social circle was large and it was hard to go far without Joe offering a greeting or waving to a friend.
Joe is survived by sons Scott (Elizabeth) of West Des Moines, Brian (Anne) of Indianola and Kurt (Kelly) of Grinnell; grandchildren Alexandra, Joe, Ben, Peter, Ellen, Noah, Avery and Adam; sister Rosemary and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved Karen, and his siblings (Rod, James, Edward, and Catherine Jo).
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Village and WesleyLife Hospice for the kindness and care they gave to Joe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name can be made to Kiya Koda Humane Society or to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019