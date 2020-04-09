|
|
Joseph (Joe) Michael Fletcher
Ames - Joseph (Joe) Michael Fletcher, 35, of Ames, died Wednesday, April 1st, from a car accident. He was born to Michael and Amy Fletcher, Dec 14, 1984, in Des Moines, IA. He married Leah Fletcher in 2015. Joe was happiest when he was outside with nature and the Great Outdoors was his happy place. Joe is survived by his wife Leah Fletcher of Des Moines; stepson Ayden Wilson of Norwalk; mother Amy Fletcher of Ames; sister Kate Reynolds (Ryan) and nieces Eleanor and Arianna of Ames. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fletcher.
Memories and tributes can be shared at joseph-michael-fletcher.forevermissed.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020