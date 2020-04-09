Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael (Joe) Fletcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael (Joe) Fletcher Obituary
Joseph (Joe) Michael Fletcher

Ames - Joseph (Joe) Michael Fletcher, 35, of Ames, died Wednesday, April 1st, from a car accident. He was born to Michael and Amy Fletcher, Dec 14, 1984, in Des Moines, IA. He married Leah Fletcher in 2015. Joe was happiest when he was outside with nature and the Great Outdoors was his happy place. Joe is survived by his wife Leah Fletcher of Des Moines; stepson Ayden Wilson of Norwalk; mother Amy Fletcher of Ames; sister Kate Reynolds (Ryan) and nieces Eleanor and Arianna of Ames. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Michael Fletcher.

Memories and tributes can be shared at joseph-michael-fletcher.forevermissed.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -