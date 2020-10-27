Joseph Neptin
Marengo - Marengo - Joseph Jacob Neptin was born March 23, 1984 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Cherylann Stewart and Phillip Neptin. Joe passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the age of 36 from an aortic embolism.
Joe and Bayli Chapman, the proud parents of two beautiful girls Cora Rae (4) and Clara Elizabeth (2). Joe attended Southeast Warren through 8th grade and was a 2002 graduate from Iowa Valley High School in Marengo. He was a larger than life personality who would help anyone in need and was always the first to try and "fix" things. His smile could light up a room and his hugs were some of the best. Throughout his life Joe always made family the center of his world. Family extended far and wide in all walks of life. He knew no strangers. He was "Uncle Joe" to all the kids.
Joe was patriotic, and an accomplished horseman, mechanic, painter, power washer, and "Youtube" certified aficionado. His passions were music, technology, politics, storm tracking (chasing), cooking, coffee, fishing, guns, Tannerite and life in general. He was a movie buff and jokester.
He is survived by his parents, daughters Cora and Clara of Springville; siblings, Lauren Kay (Andrew) Coburn of Iowa City, Zachary (Harley) Stewart of Marengo and James Stewart (Miranda Dicus) of Blairstown and nieces and nephews, Avery and Liam Coburn, Elijah and Sibyl Stewart and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
A memorial fund has been established for his daughters Cora and Clara. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, donations are payable to the Joseph Neptin Memorial Fund; Powell Funeral Homes, 407 N Highland, P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, Ia. 52361. Or via Venmo @Lyle-Stewart-8