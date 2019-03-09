Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Urbandale - Joseph F. Norris, 76, passed away March 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Monday, March 11 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Joe is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sue; sons, Tom Zenor and John (Judy) Norris; daughter, Julie (Michael) Henry; grandchildren, Brock Zenor, Mataya (Jamil) Wright, Joe and Jacob Norris; brother, Larry (Linda) Watson as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Norman Watson and a brother, Robert.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa or a . For additional information and online condolences please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 9, 2019
