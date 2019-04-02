|
Joseph Shelledy Jr.
West Des Moines - Joseph J. Shelledy Jr. (Jay), 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30th after a year long battle with esophageal cancer. He was a resident of Heritage Court Assisted Living.
Joe is survived by his nephew Jim (Pam) Brown of Albert Lea, MN and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ruth Shelledy.
Joe was born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 28, 1944. He graduated from Dowling High School. He attended St. Ambrose College for one semester and took courses at Drake University.
Joe worked for more than 20 years at Younkers in the print shop and 16 years in visual merchandising. Joe loved working on his flower and vegetable garden, growing house plants, raising tropical fish and music.
Joe will be fondly remembered by his friends at St. Theresa Catholic Church where he was a long time member.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, from 9-10am prior to the 10am funeral at St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions in Joe's name can be made out to Suncrest Hospice or to St. Theresa Catholic School.
A huge thank you to the staff at Heritage Court and Suncrest Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to Joe.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019