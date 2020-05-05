|
Joseph "Joe" Stonebraker
Waukee - Joseph Arnold Stonebraker of Waukee, IA, died Sunday May 3, 2020, of congestive heart failure. He was 66 years old. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 2 pm at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
His parents, Jean and Arnold Stonebraker preceded him in death. He graduated from DMACC with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He managed the Winterset Golf and Country Club and owned Sgt. Peppers Bar and Grill in Ankeny. He was an Electronic Technician at Best Buy and Blood Gas Machine Technician for Radiometer. He loved music and played the guitar, always dreaming of being a rock star. He enjoyed watching sports and NASCAR races. Joe was a friend to all and lived life to the fullest.
He is survived by a son, Ryan Joseph of Waukee; granddaughter, Elana Stepek; sister, Janine Cramer of Waukee; and special friend, Kori Young.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Central Iowa Music Lab. A live stream of the services and online condolences will be available on www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020