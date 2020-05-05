Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stonebraker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Stonebraker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Stonebraker Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Stonebraker

Waukee - Joseph Arnold Stonebraker of Waukee, IA, died Sunday May 3, 2020, of congestive heart failure. He was 66 years old. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 2 pm at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.

His parents, Jean and Arnold Stonebraker preceded him in death. He graduated from DMACC with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He managed the Winterset Golf and Country Club and owned Sgt. Peppers Bar and Grill in Ankeny. He was an Electronic Technician at Best Buy and Blood Gas Machine Technician for Radiometer. He loved music and played the guitar, always dreaming of being a rock star. He enjoyed watching sports and NASCAR races. Joe was a friend to all and lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by a son, Ryan Joseph of Waukee; granddaughter, Elana Stepek; sister, Janine Cramer of Waukee; and special friend, Kori Young.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Central Iowa Music Lab. A live stream of the services and online condolences will be available on www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 5 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -