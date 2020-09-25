Joseph W. Reese
Des Moines - Joe Reese (Joey Hollywood), 55 died suddenly on September 22 of a heart attack. Joe worked at the USPS Bulk Mail Center, but his passion was writing songs, performing, and working sound for multiple bands and acts over the years, including the 1988 Super Bowl.
If success is measured by making music and making friends, as it should be, Joe was beyond successful. Music was his passion, and making friends was something he did easily. Joe's two children, CJ and Sophie, meant the world to him, as did all of his family, friends, and his music.
Joe's sudden passing was unexpected and left many regretting the chance to say I love you one more time, and if Joe were on the other line he would finish with, check, over, out.
Check. Over. Out. Joey Hollywood, you made this world a better place, and you will be dearly missed.
Joe is survived by his two children; CJ Reese and Sophie Reese, mother, Pauline Reese, siblings, Mary Jones, Mike (Linda) Reese, Guy (Beth) Reese, Betty (Steve) Wolfe, Mona (David) Graham, and a very large extended family of relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., in Des Moines. A celebration concert will be held at a future date.
