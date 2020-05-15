|
Joseph Wilgenbusch
St. Mary's - Joseph Peter Wilgenbusch, 45, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A private funeral service for Joe will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola. Interment will follow services in the St. Marys Cemetery in St. Mary's. A live webcast of both events will be available on Joe's tribute page at www.petersonfuneralservice.com.
Joe was born on January 14, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa to Pete and Shirley (Lynch) Wilgenbusch of St. Charles/St. Marys area. Joe graduated in 1993 from Martensdale-St. Marys High School. He enjoyed playing football, chorus and drama. Joe went on to Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in education.
Joe married Heather Tyler in 1998. They stayed in the St. Charles/St. Marys area and raised their 2 boys, Lucas and Lane. Joe worked at the Principal Financial Group for approximately 27 years. He loved working at Principal and made several amazing friends.
Joe's bigger than life personality and contagious sense of humor made those around him feel blessed to call him a friend. He loved being a part of a community, hunting, fishing, playing cards with the "old timers and his friends", and helping the Knights of Columbus with fish fries and other events. Joe volunteered for the Jackson Township Fire and Rescue for several years.
Joe is survived by his wife Heather; sons, Lucas and Lane, mother, Shirley Wilgenbusch, sister, Amy(Doug)McCasland and daughters Shelby and Sydney; in laws, Shanda and Sean Noonan and son Connor, J.J. and Brenda Tyler and their children, Nathan, Katy, Jackie and Oliver, Jessy and Pam Shady and their children, Brett, Ashtyn(Tristran)Kamryn and Randy.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Pete Wilgenbusch and a nephew, Jack Noonan. He will be missed by many. Memorials may be directed to Heather Wilgenbusch to go to the Iowa Donor Network and the St. Marys Fire and Rescue
