Dr. Joseph Wolvek
Ankeny - Dr. Joseph Wolvek, 92, died of natural causes Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny. Graveside services were held 2:00 pm, Monday, July 20th at Glendale Cemetery.
Joseph was born October 17, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Pauline (Orlan) Wolvek.
He devoted his life to education. His children and grandchildren were the prime beneficiaries of this focus. A good man; mathematician, humorist, educator and mentor. Joe had a huge fondness for both doing magic tricks for the grandkids and raising dogs.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Alice Wolvek last year; and his brother, Sid Wolvek.
Survivors include five children; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to JRC of Iowa 943 Cummins Parkway Des Moines, Iowa 50312.
