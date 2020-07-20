1/1
Dr. Joseph Wolvek
1927 - 2020
Dr. Joseph Wolvek

Ankeny - Dr. Joseph Wolvek, 92, died of natural causes Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mill Pond Care Center in Ankeny. Graveside services were held 2:00 pm, Monday, July 20th at Glendale Cemetery.

Joseph was born October 17, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY to Benjamin and Pauline (Orlan) Wolvek.

He devoted his life to education. His children and grandchildren were the prime beneficiaries of this focus. A good man; mathematician, humorist, educator and mentor. Joe had a huge fondness for both doing magic tricks for the grandkids and raising dogs.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Alice Wolvek last year; and his brother, Sid Wolvek.

Survivors include five children; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to JRC of Iowa 943 Cummins Parkway Des Moines, Iowa 50312.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
