Josephine A. Yeates
West Des Moines -
Josephine Ann Yeates (Hall), age 85 of West Des Moines, passed away suddenly Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be at Iles Westover Funeral Home at 9:00 AM with a service at 10:00 and a light lunch to follow. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Living History Farms or Special Olympics.
Josephine was born on August 14, 1934, on a farm near Castana, Iowa. She graduated from Iowa State University and Drake University (Masters). She was united in marriage to Robert L. Yeates at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Des Moines by her father-in-law CTR Yeates in 1955. She spent her first career teaching for the Des Moines School system. Jo taught a variety of subjects, including special education for most of the second half of her career. She retired from teaching in 1997 after 30 years. She spent her retirement working as a demonstrator for Sam's and Costco as well as working at Hancock's Fabrics. She loved to sew and craft in her spare time. Jo was a hard worker and always liked to stay busy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel R. Hall and Angeline M. Hall (Manson), her sister, Cathryn L. Hall and a second sibling who died at birth. She is survived by her husband Robert, sons Richard R. (Joni) of West Des Moines and Randhall R. (Elizabeth) Yeates of Iowa City; grandchildren, Samuel (Hillary Jones) of Sheridan, WY; Jacob of Minneapolis, MN; and Matthew and Megan of West Des Moines; and niece and nephews, Mary (David) Green, William (Freda) Rassieur, and Theodore Rassieur. Jo loved her family above all and will be greatly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019