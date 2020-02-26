|
Josephine Ann Schmitt
Ankeny - Josephine Ann Schmitt, age 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 23 at Bickford Care Center in Urbandale, surrounded by many members of her large family.
Josephine was born in Rockwell, Iowa on April 17, 1929 to Joseph and Mary Bluel. She was orphaned at age 4, and she and her three siblings were raised in Rockwell by their "Auntie," Genevieve Wilkins, until her death; then they were cared for by their guardian, Margaret Oakes.
Josephine attended high school at St. Clara Academy, Sinsinawa, WI, a Catholic boarding school run by the Dominican Sisters. After high school, she attended St. Thomas Mercy School of Nursing in Marshalltown, Iowa, and graduated in March 1950 with a Licensed Practical Nurse degree.
She met Jerome Schmitt at a dance at the Crystal Ballroom in Dubuque, Iowa in 1948. They were married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa on May 3, 1950, and began a 63-year journey together that included 10 children, lots of hard work, and the sharing of strong values and faith.
After her children were raised, Josephine put her LPN training to work at Valley View Village health center in Des Moines, where she served as a second shift charge nurse for 15 years.
Josephine's faith and family were her life. Her deep faith manifested itself in many ways. She belonged to a lay Dominican order, was vice regent and regent of the Ankeny chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, served regularly as a minister of the Eucharist, and cleaned and ironed the clerical vestments of her church for over 30 years. Rain, sun, sleet or snow, Josephine took her children to Mass each day, and at home they prayed the rosary regularly. Her strong faith lives on in her children and their families.
Josephine worked nonstop for her family. Jerome once said that if he was working 60 hours a week, Josephine was probably putting in 80.
She was an excellent cook. Her lavish meals on holidays, at family gatherings, and even on ordinary Sundays were legendary, and were served with generous portions of good times and a feeling of belonging for all who sat at her table.
Josephine witnessed most of the milestones of her family through the lens of a camera. She tirelessly documented each occasion, crafting enough photo albums and scrapbooks to fill an entire bookcase, and the details of the tenth child's life were as meticulous as those of the first.
Josephine is survived by her children Perry (Elizabeth) of Urbandale; Valerie Heinzen of Madison, WI; Eugene (Gerri) of Ankeny; Diana (Leonard) Amadeo of Merrimack, NH; Dennis of Runnells; Mary Jo (Ron) Nielsen of Garland, TX; Jeffrey (Christine) of Ankeny; Brian (Debra) of Edmond, OK; Kathleen (James) Irvin of Congerville, IL; and Daniel (Tiffany) of Roselle, IL; 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, her parents, and siblings John Bluel, Mary Clemen and Margaret Vosberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church or Catholic Daughters OLIH in loving memory of Josephine.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2nd at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 East 1st Street in Ankeny, with burial at Glendale Cemetery. The family will receive visitors beginning at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, March 1st at the church, with a Nurses Honor Guard presentation at 7:15 p.m., followed by a rosary and vigil service beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020