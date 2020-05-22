Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Josephine Carol Leonard

Josephine Carol Leonard Obituary
Josephine Carol Leonard

Des Moines - Josephine Carol Leonard "Jo", 85, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at The Village in Indianola.

Jo is preceded in death by her father, Carson; mother, Margaret; sisters, Elizabeth "Bette" Smith and Sadee Frank; and son, Chuck. She is survived by sons, Cal (Linda) Leonard and Clint (Catherine) Leonard; daughter-in-law, Amy Leonard; eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed, in Jo's name, to , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 24, 2020
