Services
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St John of the Cross Catholic Church
Western Springs, IL
Johnston - Josephine Dorothy Rita, nee Krupski, died peacefully at her home in Johnston, IA on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. She filled her 91 years celebrating life each and every day. Josie was always interested in meeting new people and finding some common friend, town or experience. She always remarked, "It's a small world". Josie lived in Chicago, IL to raise her family, Chesapeake, VA to raise her grandchildren and most recently Johnston, IA to finally retire. Josie was always seeking new friends: at Prince of Peace Catholic Church and the New Comers Club in Chesapeake, VA and then the Johnston Senior Center for the past 10 yrs. Josie is survived by her son, Michael Rita; daughter, Suzanne Rita and son-in-law Richard Flanagan; grandchildren, Matthew and Christopher Flanagan and her brother and his wife, Edward and Carol Krupski. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 70+ years, Matthew Rita.

A Mass of remembrance will be held Tuesday June 18 at 11 am in the St John of the Cross Catholic Church, Western Springs, IL. A luncheon will follow.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Johnston Senior Center in her name.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 1, 2019
