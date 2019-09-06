Services
Union Baptist Church
1200 McCormick St
Des Moines, IA 50316
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Des Moines - Josephine Elizabeth Griffith,slipped away peacefully with family by her side at the age of 101. Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Union Baptist Church, 1200 McCormick St. Josephine is survived by her sons: Richard H. and David A. (Barbara) Griffith; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 15 great great grandchildren.

Josephine was a graduate of East High school. She received a degree in Nursing and was a dedicated nurse at Veterans Hospital until she retired in 1983.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 6, 2019
