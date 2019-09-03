Services
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM



Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul A.M.E.
Des Moines - Josephine Pickett passed away on August 22, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 06,2019, at Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.Family will be present from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Paul A.M.E.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael Pickett, Rick (Constance McCollough) Pickett, Jan {Pickett} Dorsey, Kirby Pickett; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family and friends
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 3, 2019
