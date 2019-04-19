|
|
Josephine Y. Biagioli
West Des Moines - Josephine Yolanda (Andreano) Biagioli passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019, at her new home, MorningStar Assisted Living at Jordan Creek.
During WW II Josie worked at the Des Moines Ordinance Plant and set a record for packing the most bullets which had her naming herself The Pistol-Packin' Mama. She worked at the VA Building downtown where she and Deno met. After marrying she was a stay at home mom for nearly two decades. Along with raising her own five children, she also hosted the neighborhood children in her yard and home. After her husband died in 1966, she went to work at the VA Medical Center in Des Moines as an admitting clerk. There she received a commendation from the VA for the joy she brought to staff, patients and their families because of her sunny disposition.
Josie was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. She was one of the oldest and longest members of their traditional choir. She was a long-standing member of the women's guild making baby blankets for Mercy Hospital and serving funeral lunches among other projects. She also belonged to Catholic Daughters.
Two highlights in her life were singing for the Pope at Living History Farms and traveling to Italy, where she sang for the Pope with the Dowling Choir in 1995.
Josie volunteered for Hospice of Central Iowa for over 25 years. She received the "Volunteer of the Year Award" for her dedication and service.
Josie lived in the same home for 68 years on Vine Street in West Des Moines. She cherished her friendships made through decades of love with the neighborhood group, The Grapeviners. She belonged to several card groups. She also enjoyed cooking spaghetti and meatballs, gardening, knitting, puzzles and games.
Josie thrived at, MorningStar, with the loving staff who affectionately cared for her. She delighted in singing, playing the piano, and teaching others the proper way to play dominoes. She had quite a sense of humor, making us laugh with her stories and jokes. After a visit, she would say "I'm glad you got to see me."
Josie taught us to show kindness and compassion. To believe there is always a way to show true grace. She will always be remembered as the most wonderful mother and loyal friend. Most of all she was the greatest Nana in the world. She took pride in all the musical abilities her grandchildren had, and every accomplishment they achieved in their lives. Her strength and courage are an inspiration to us all. Josie's light will shine forever in our hearts.
Josie is survived by her children; Therese (Burley) Davis, Joseph Biagioli, and Rosemary Neel; grandchildren; Angie Davis, Scott (Liz) Biagioli, Monica Biagioli, Stephany (Mike) Balow, Peter (Colleen) Neel, Valerie (Bryant) Ryder along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Josie was preceded in death by her husband, Deno; sons Daniel and Francis; son-in-law Scott Neel; parents Sam and Rose Andreano; brothers Charles, Tony, Dominic, and Francis Andreano; Sisters Bessie Andreano, Mary Moore, Bessie Mazziotti.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am Friday, April 26 at Sacred Heart Church in West Des Moines. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to MorningStar Assisted Living at Jordan Creek, who we thank for their care.
We love you, Nana. You are our Sunshine. Happy trails to you until we meet again.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019