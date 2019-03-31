|
|
Josequino "Joe" F. Rivera
Des Moines - Joe Rivera, 94, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Bishop Drumm in Johnston, Iowa.
Joe was born May 12, 1924 in Guadalajara, Mexico to Martiniano Rivera and Maria Refugio Flores Rivera. His family left Mexico when he was five years old and moved to Iowa. He has been a resident of the Des Moines area for most of his life. He met the love of his life, Linda C. (Hernandez) and together they have shared 76 years of marriage. Joe worked for Rock Island Railroad, AMF Western Tool, and lastly, Armstrong Time and Rubber, retiring at the age of 62. Joe was a self-educated, hardworking man who always provided for his family. He was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Des Moines and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid golfer. Joe liked all sports, but was primarily a Miami Dolphins fan. He looked forward to having his family over for dinner every Sunday.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Linda, sons, Phil (Chan), Felix, Frank (Debbie), and Tim (Judy) Rivera, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many other loving family and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Maria, brothers, Louis and Jesse, and great-grandchild, Richie.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, with the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, Des Moines, followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019