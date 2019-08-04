|
Joshua John Woodard
Des Moines - Joshua John Woodard of Des Moines, Iowa, born February 17, 1983, died Tuesday evening after a battle with pancreatic cancer that doctors said was terminal more than two decades ago. Josh's courageous fight in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds was an inspiration to everyone he met. Despite his prognosis, Josh squeezed every bit out of life until his very last breath. He loved triathlons, RAGBRAI, boating, driving fast, milkshakes and his dog, Chloe. Josh was a big brother, uncle, standout sales director, and an avid volunteer. He volunteered endless hours of his time to the Make-a-Wish foundation, Special Olympics of Iowa and Best Buddies of Iowa. He was presented with the "Best Buddy" of Iowa award in 2018. He truly loved helping others. The impact he had on his family, those he worked with and the rest of the community cannot be measured and will not be forgotten. He will be greatly missed.
Josh is survived by his mother, Kathy Simpson; his siblings, Jesse (Jessica), Trevor and Katie Simpson; niece, Abigail Simpson; aunt and uncle, Jeff England and Diane England; grandfather, Jack England; close friend, Cody Jennett and her children, Tyler, Emmalee, Trinity and Mia; and his dog, Chloe. Josh was preceded in death by his grandmother, Doris England.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. time of sharing at Hamilton's on Westown, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Special Olympics or Best Buddies of Iowa. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019