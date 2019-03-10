Services
Miller's Funeral Home
1185 IL-35
Dubuque, IA 00006-1025
815-747-3194
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
LDS Church
3900 S. Fairhall Ave
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
Mentor, MN
Joshua Suhr Obituary
Joshua Suhr

Ankeny - Joshua Suhr, long time employee of Frito Lay, died March 7th, 2019 at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. He was 41.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the LDS Church, 3900 S. Fairhall Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106. A visitation with the family present to greet friends will be Tuesday, March 12, from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD 57106. There will be a funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mentor, MN with interment at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Mentor, MN.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to 4005 NW 7th St Ankeny, IA, 50023

For online obituary and guest register go to the website at www.millerfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
