Joshua Suhr
Ankeny - Joshua Suhr, long time employee of Frito Lay, died March 7th, 2019 at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. He was 41.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the LDS Church, 3900 S. Fairhall Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106. A visitation with the family present to greet friends will be Tuesday, March 12, from 5:00 -7:00 pm at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 West 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD 57106. There will be a funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Mentor, MN with interment at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Mentor, MN.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to 4005 NW 7th St Ankeny, IA, 50023
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019