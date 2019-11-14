Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
the Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA
Joshua Taylor Obituary
Joshua Taylor

Des Moines - Joshua Allen Taylor, 39, passed away on November 11, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will take place from noon until 2pm on Monday, November 18th with a funeral service to begin at 2pm all at the Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines.

Joshua is survived by his daughter Mya, step-son Easton, mother Tanya, step-father Lee Whetstone, twin brother Brandon, his aunts, Lisa Sellers, Sheri (Daniel) Flinn, uncle Jeffrey Taylor and a cousin Aaron Sellers, Erica Taylor and Adam Sellers. Memorial may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
