McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy L. Rice


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy L. Rice Obituary
Joy L. Rice

Urbandale - Joy Rice, 92, died peacefully on June 23, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, June 29, at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Friday morning. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

Joy is survived by her son, Robert (Darcy) Rice of Grimes; daughter, Lynda of Urbandale; grandson, Ryan (Katie) Rice of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren Shealey and Ryder; step-grandchildren Ashley Shields and Tyler Miller; nephews, Jim and David Karaidos. Her husband, parents, and two sisters preceded her in death. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel to view the entire obituary and leave condolences for Joy's family.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 26, 2019
