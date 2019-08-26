|
Joy LaVonne Kaiser
Springfield - Joy LaVonne Kaiser, age 83, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away August 18, 2019, at The Cambridge Independent Living Facility in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on October 18, 1935 to Russell and "Gussie" Hall Hill.
She attended Lincoln High in Des Moines, Iowa. She worked for Dr. Coppersmith, DDS and Dr. Watson, Optometrist during the time she lived in Des Moines Iowa.During that time she also joined a bowling league and was an avid bowler.
In 1952 she married Clyde Kauffman, the father of her two children, Cheri Jo Canter and David Klingaman. She was widowed in 1959. On June 11, 1987 she married Paul Kaiser of Des Moines, IA. Her and Paul lived in Des Moines for 18 years before retiring to Shell Knob, MO where she and Paul lived for 21 years in a home they built on Table Rock Lake. They spent most of their winters in South Texas.
Joy enjoyed traveling with Paul in their motorhomes, fishing, camping with friends and family, decorating their home, listening to Willie Nelson and anyone else who might have sang with him.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Dan Cook and two sisters Fran Aiken and Betty Smalley.
Joy is survived by her husband, Paul Kaiser of Springfield, David (Pat) Klingaman of Ackley, Iowa, Cheri Jo Canter of Eugene Oregon, and 5 grandchildren; Cheri (Bill) Crawford of Forest City, Iowa; Jody (Chuck) Kelly of Shell Knob, Missouri; Mark (Marilyn) Kaiser of Forest City, Iowa; Lori (Rick) Nelson of Des Moines, Iowa; Vicki (Jeff) Cordell of Shell Knob, Missouri; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation service will be held on August 22, 2019 from 2 - 5 pm at Walnut Lawn Funeral home in Springfield. A small luncheon will be held at Paul and Joys home at 2712 S Jonathan in Springfield following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at 611 Granite Springs Rd, Yorktown Heights NY 10598 or to Central Community Senior Center in Shell Knob, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 26, 2019