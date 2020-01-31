|
Joyce A. Doyle
Ankeny - Joyce A. Doyle, 81, passed away at Sunny View Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa, on January 29, 2020. She was born in Arkansas on February 10, 1938, the daughter of Opal and Carl Baker.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dean; children, Daniel (Rhonda) Doyle, Dena (Dan) Randles, Michael Doyle, and Sean Doyle; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Opal Baker, and 3 brothers, Robert, Carl, and Kenneth Baker.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church, 650 NE 52nd Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of the Midwest in loving memory of Joyce.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020