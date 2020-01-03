|
Joyce A. Fisher
Waukee - Joyce Ann (McBroom) Fisher, 79, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease.
Joyce was born April 9, 1940, to Wayne and Ermal (Kost) McBroom, in Leon, IA. She grew up in Wayne County and graduated from Corydon High School in 1958. On April 19, 1958, she married LeRoy McColloch, to this union four children were born. On July 29, 1978, she married Dayton Fisher, her husband of 41 years. She was a member of Marquisville United Methodist Church.
Joyce worked in food service most of her life, namely Plaza Lanes, Bakers Cafeteria, and the Saydel and Ankeny School cafeterias. Joyce enjoyed being a homemaker and spending the summers, with Dayton, camping at Saylorville Lake. Dayton took very special care of Joyce, the last few years of her life.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Dayton; children, Vonnie McColloch of Waukee, Mike (Mary) McColloch of Redfield, Deanna Zickefoose of Greenfield, and Tim McColloch of Menlo; step-children, Debbie Darland, Jeff Fisher, and Vickie Monk; brothers, Cloyd McBroom of Lacon, IL and Carrol (Donna) McBroom of Waukee; sisters, Marge Trembly of Waukee and Phyllis Pollock of Corydon; sister-in-law, Marge McBroom of Corydon; also in-laws, Dave and Rose Fisher of Des Moines, Marilyn and Dick Porter of Madison, WI; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, with another on the way, and many nieces and nephews, as well as special friends Dana Dunlap and Judy Thompson.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Ermal McBroom; mother-in-law, Mildred Fisher; daughter-in-law, Jamie McColloch; brothers, Howard McBroom and Paul McBroom; brothers-in-law, Don Trembly, Max Pollock, and Albert Pinegar; sisters-in-law, Donna McBroom and Edith Pinegar; and her nephew, Danny McBroom.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines, with visitation to be held one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow the service at Oralabor Cemetery in Ankeny.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate people of MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, for the wonderful care they gave Joyce in her last days. Any memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Rest In Peace Mom, you deserve it.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020