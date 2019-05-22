|
|
Joyce A. (Bentall) Wright
Waukee - Joyce Ann Wright, 83, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Legacy Memory Care in Waukee. Services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Iles-Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center with burial to follow at Waukee Cemetery in Waukee.
Joyce was born December 6, 1935, in Dallas Center, IA, to Loren and Pauline (Danner) Bentall. She married Jerry Wright on February 20, 1960, in Dallas Center, and they made their home in Waukee where they raised their three children. Joyce worked as a Postal Clerk for the US Postal Service in Waukee for 25 years, retiring in 1995.
Joyce enjoyed flower gardening at their lake home on Lake Panorama. She took great pride participating in the Lake Panorama Home Tour each summer. Family time was her greatest joy especially family get-togethers around the holiday season.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Jerry Wright, her children, Brian (Denise) Wright and Kelli (Lane) Vellinga, both of Waukee and Kyle Wright of Cody, WY; granddaughters, Mandi Vellinga of Ankeny, Danielle Wright of Waukee, and Samantha Wright of Ames. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Thornton Bentall, Betty Allen, Eleanor Peitzman, and Donald Bentall.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Iles-Brandt Chapel. Contributions may be made to Legacy Memory Care or EveryStep Hospice. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 22, 2019