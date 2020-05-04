Resources
Creston - Joyce Abbott, 87 of Creston, entered eternal rest Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Bright Kavanaugh House in Des Moines, IA. The public is invited to attend a Memorial Service at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 W. Montgomery Street, Creston ,IA. Rev Jodi Rushing will Officiate. Effective May 1, 2020, funeral services are no longer restricted. However, out of an abundance of caution, all in attendance are encouraged to wear a face covering or mask. Inurnment will follow at the Rosehill Cemetery, Nevinville, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, to be determined. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.

Joyce is survived by her 4 children: Steve (wife Kathy) Abbott of Ames, IA, Jeff Abbott of Cherokee, IA, Laura Abbott (husband Tom Ackerman) of Urbandale, IA and Alicia Abbott of Creston, IA; 5 grandchildren: Jennifer Abbott-Burch, Jared Abbott, Jill Abbott-Eggenberger, Justin Abbott and Jessica Abbott; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Alice Shannon of Boone, IA and Norma Butcher of Des Moines, IA; a sister-in-law, Irvel Oshel of Osceola, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and her special friend, Fred of Des Moines, IA. May God grant comfort and strength to those who mourn.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020
