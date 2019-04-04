|
|
Joyce Ann Golly
Weldon - Joyce Ann Golly, daughter of Harry William Balius and Francis Mae (Ritter) Balius was born June 3, 1953 in West Union, Iowa and passed from this life Monday, April 1, 2019 at her home in Weldon, Iowa at 65 years of age.
Celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 6, 2019, 2:00 PM at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa. Family will be present to visit with friends on Saturday from 12:30 to 2:00 prior to the services.
Joyce received her education in Valley High School in West Des Moines graduating in 1971, later obtaining her nursing degree. She was united in marriage to Steve Craig Golly on May 2, 2005 at Jamesport Missouri.
Joyce worked Mosaic for 16 years, the last 6 years as a Host Home Provider with Ron Sonnerburg joining her family. She became an advocate for encouraging host homes. She was a member of the Weldon Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed sock knitting, quilting, planting flowers and especially enjoyed holiday dinners with her family. She enjoyed making her yard inviting to others with her wonderful landscaping and flower gardens.
Those relatives who preceded Joyce in death were her parents, Harry and Francis Balius.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Steve Golly of Weldon, IA; daughter, Penny Hulse of Creston, IA; daughter, Melanie (Nathan) Houck of Osceola, IA; daughter, Stacie (Scott Daggett) Ramsey of Van Wert, IA; grandchildren, Dustin, Anthony, Casey, Brittanee, Michael, Nathan; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanne Argenta of Pleasant Hill, IA, Wanda (Bill) Hickey of Minburn, IA; brothers, Lee (Sally) Balius of West Des Moines, IA, Chuck (Chris) Baliuo of West Des Moines, IA, as well as other relatives and many friends.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019