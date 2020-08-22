1/1
Joyce Arlene Raver
1918 - 2020
Joyce Arlene Raver

Joyce Arlene Raver, daughter of John and Gladys Blair Averill, was born August 13, 1918 in Greene County, Iowa and passed away at Mill Pond in Ankeny on August 18, 2020 at the age of 102.

Joyce is survived by her son Stephen (Georgene) of Ankeny, IA, daughter Karen Kinsman (Craig) Wyoming, OH and son John (Joan) San Antonio, TX; seven grandchildren: David Raver (Heather) and Lori Leach (Darin) Ankeny, Iowa, Scott Kinsman (Jenn) Murfreesboro, TN, Emily Kinsman Fairfield, OH, and Jill Patton (Wesley), Jan Morgan (John) and Jaimee Hiebert (Jeremy) all of San Antonio, TX; sixteen great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

A full obituary and funeral information may be viewed at: slininger.schroeder@netins.net. Memorial gifts to honor Joyce may be directed to Central Christian Church in Jefferson.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slininger-Rossow Funeral Homes, Inc.
119 West Lincolnway
Jefferson, IA 50129
(515) 386-2171
Memories & Condolences
