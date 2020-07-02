Joyce Biondi
Des Moines - Joyce Ann Biondi, age 79, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.
Joyce was born December 29, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa to Lester and Grace Barr. She will be lovingly remembered for her customer service with a smile both at McDonald's and also at Anderson Erickson Dairy, from where she retired. Joyce's world was her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she loved each of them to the moon and back. She was devoted to them and made it a priority to make it to all of their events. Joyce was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and had a special place in her heart for her "grand-dogs".
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ron Sr.; sons, Ron Jr. (Gara), Rick (Shelly), and Randy (Brandi); grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, Caylin, Sydney, and Logan; great-granddaughter, Spencer; and other extended family and friends.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Grace Barr.
There will be a visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Joyce will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater Iowa, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.