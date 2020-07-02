1/1
Joyce Biondi
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Biondi

Des Moines - Joyce Ann Biondi, age 79, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 with her loving husband by her side.

Joyce was born December 29, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa to Lester and Grace Barr. She will be lovingly remembered for her customer service with a smile both at McDonald's and also at Anderson Erickson Dairy, from where she retired. Joyce's world was her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy and she loved each of them to the moon and back. She was devoted to them and made it a priority to make it to all of their events. Joyce was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and had a special place in her heart for her "grand-dogs".

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Ron Sr.; sons, Ron Jr. (Gara), Rick (Shelly), and Randy (Brandi); grandchildren, Cameron, Carter, Caylin, Sydney, and Logan; great-granddaughter, Spencer; and other extended family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Grace Barr.

There will be a visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines. Joyce will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Iowa, 1730 28th Street, West Des Moines, IA 50266.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved