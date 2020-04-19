|
|
Joyce Brown
Des Moines - Joyce Brown 93 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Prairie Hills Nursing Home.
The family will be having a private service Due to the current State of Iowa restrictions on COVID-19 for social gatherings, all visitations and services are limited to immediate family of 10 people or fewer. Memorials may be directed to Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr #100 , West Des Moines, Iowa 50266.
Joyce Evelyn Cross was born in Kirksville Missouri on February 7, 1927; she was the daughter of Ernest and Goldie (Vaul) Cross. She attended school in the area of her birth. On June 25, 1944 Joyce was united in marriage to Freeman Brown in Des Moines, Iowa where her and Freeman made their forever home. She was a homemaker and loved to spend time with her wonderful children, Beverly, Joyce, Freeman Jr. and Margaret. She loved to cook and bake and will be remembered as one of the best of cooks, she enjoyed her ceramics, crocheting, quilting, and always enjoyed a good book. She had been a member of Bethel Bible Church, now the Experience Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Beverly (Martin) Johnson of Peoria, Arizona, Joyce Evelyn (Jim) Templeton of Des Moines, Freeman (Pamela) Brown Jr. of Des Moines, and Margaret (Lloyd) Jones of Newton, Iowa, 10 grandchildren, and many , many great and great-great grandchildren.
In death she rejoins her parents, Ernest and Goldie Cross, husband, Freeman Brown, 2 sisters and 1 brother and 2 great-grandchildren, Megan and Jacob Brown.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020