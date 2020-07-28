Joyce Brown
Colfax - Joyce Ann Brown age 79 of Colfax, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Parke Centre in Newton. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colfax. Masks are required for the Mass. Burial will take place at the Colfax Cemetery. Visitation for Joyce will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home in Colfax. Memorials may be directed to the Quarry Springs Park and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com
The daughter of John and Vivian (Jones) Evans, Joyce was born on September 19, 1940 in Colfax. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1958. On January 28, 1961, she was united in marriage to Bob Brown. This January would have been their 60th Anniversary. Joyce worked as a secretary at the Colfax Tribune, Altoona Herald and Colfax Dental, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Altar & Rosary Society and LaFemme Club. Joyce was very active in her church and her community. She loved tailgating for her Hawkeye's, shopping with her grandkids and always had to stop at Bath and Body. A trip to Grandma's always meant beef burgers, fruit salad, potato chips with dip and if we were lucky some of her cookies. She loved her coffee with friends and often could be found with a book or watching the Hallmark Channel. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Park Centre and Wesley Life Hospice for all of the care and compassion for Joyce during this time.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Bob; two sons, Jeff (Darcy) Brown and Todd (Marianne) Brown; three grandchildren, Annie Brown, Rachel Brown and Grant Brown; three great grandchildren, Keaton, Paisley and Harper and a sister, Marcia (Don) Jordan. Preceding Joyce in death were her parents and a granddaughter, Samantha Brown.