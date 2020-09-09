1/1
Joyce E. Spain
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Joyce E. Spain

Des Moines - Joyce Edwina Josette "Scarpino" Spain passed into eternal life like much as she lived it, with grace, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Edmund and Mildred "Waterbury" Scarpino on May 24, 1945 in Des Moines Iowa. She was a 1963 graduate of Valley High School in West Des Moines and graduated AIB in 1965.

In 1964 she married her high school sweetheart Daniel P. Spain. She was asked jokingly not to marry a farmer or a catholic, so she did just that. They were married 56 years and had two children. Joyce worked beside Daniel as the Vice President of Spain Electric Inc., "More Power to Ya", until her retirement.

Joyce had many hobbies and volunteered often. She was a member of the Home Builders Women's Auxiliary, and the Echo Valley Golf Club. She was a dietary volunteer at Methodist Hospital. She used the CB radio handle "Bright Lights". She loved cooking and hosting large family gatherings and holidays. No one could make her ham or turkey gravy like she did and she rarely followed a recipe although she has many. Joyce loved her cats and a snappy outfit especially for golf.

Joyce is survived by her husband Daniel P. Spain, sister Julie (Jim) Fredregill, daughter Collette (Mike) Labinski, son Daniel E. Spain, four grandchildren, Caleb and Zach Spain, Jacinda and Kyla Labinski, and great granddaughter Bella Spain. Additionally, in-laws and nieces and nephews survive.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12th, at Chapel Hill Garden Cemetery, 4400 Merle Hay Road. There will be a visitation at 10:00 am prior to the service at 11:00. Memorial Contributions may be made to the family.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Goodness, always a smile and a friendly welcome. Will miss seeing at the Valley Girls luncheons when resumes. GOD bless, Rest in Peace, Joyce.
Jim Urban
Classmate
