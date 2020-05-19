Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Highland Memory Gardens
Des Moines, IA
Joyce Elizabeth Hamling


1950 - 2020
Joyce Elizabeth Hamling Obituary
Joyce Elizabeth Hamling

Des Moines - Joyce Elizabeth Hamling, 69, passed away on May 15, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines.

Joyce was born to John and Dorothy Hamling on October 30, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa. She had a career in laundry maintenance and lived in Mercer, MO before retiring to Des Moines. She enjoyed watching TV, reading magazines, crocheting and having collector coins.

Surviving her are her half-sisters, Deanna Woods, Mary Gandy, and Florence all of Des Moines; aunt, Betty Willyard of Lebanon, IL; companion, Don Hartman of Des Moines; several cousins; and many friends;

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Hamling.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 24, 2020
