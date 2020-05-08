|
May 28, 1934 - April 18, 2020
Joyce Elizabeth (Marrington) Reese, 85, of West Des Moines, passed away in Overland Park, KS on April 18, 2020. She was born May 28, 1934 in Schaller, Iowa. Her parents were Jesse and Ruby (Wright) Marrington. Joyce spent her childhood growing up with one sister, Janice, in Webster City. In 1950 she met her future husband, Billy Reese (from Jewell), when she was still in High School and he was attending Junior College prior to him enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corp. They were engaged in December 1951. After graduation in May 1952, she traveled to San Diego to get a job and be closer to Bill. They eloped secretly on October 11, 1952 in Yuma, AZ and were married again at a family ceremony on December 28, 1952 in Webster City. Joyce and Bill moved to Des Moines in 1954. She earned her Undergraduate degree (1969) in Elementary Education and Masters Degrees (1977) in Special Education from Drake University. She taught for 27 years for the Des Moines Public School System with 17 years at Smouse Opportunity School and 10 years at Woodlawn School. They raised seven children plus served as foster parents to two daughters and hosted multiple foreign exchange students over the course of their 64-year marriage. In 1974, they bought a small ten-acre farm in West Des Moines. They traveled together not only throughout the United States and Canada but also 33 different countries supporting Rotary International, Friendship Exchange and fulfilling their personal travel bucket list. Both were active in West Des Moines Christian Church where Joyce sang in the choir, served as a Stephen Minister, and enjoyed playing games with homeless children and their families during Interfaith Hospitality Network overnights. Joyce was known to her grandchildren as the always "knitting, game-playing, baking and gardening" Grandma. She loved to share her faith, sing, read, knit, cook, camp, travel and be with family. She is survived by son Billy (Bette) of Panora; son-in-law William (Patsy) Zweber of Savage, MN, daughter Tami Witte (fiance Pete Holzberger) of Richardson, TX, daughter Teri (Jerry) Wonderlich of Overland Park, KS, son Todd (Rhonda) of Norwalk, son Robert (Clairen) of Navarre, FL, daughter-in-law Wen (John) Reese Hicks of LaCanada, CA, sister-in-law Betty Halleland of Blairsburg, 20 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Ruby (Wright) Marrington, husband Bill Reese, sister Janice Rethman Minarsich, daughter Rebecca Foster Zweber and son Ronald Reese. A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at WDM Christian Church, 4501 Mills Civic Pkwy and a private burial will be held at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name at Variety - the Children's Charity of Iowa at varietyiowa.com or WDM Christian Church at wdmcc.org.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020