|
|
Joyce Ellen Sharp
Johnston - Joyce Ellen Sharp, 95, passed away at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center on Friday, May 1st, 2020.
A family graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens. A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Born on July 22, 1924 to Martha (Stallwood) and Sidney Smith in Nettlebed, England. During World War II, Joyce met a young GI, Jack T. Sharp stationed nearby on July 15th, 1942 and married on June 13th, 1945. Joyce loved her family, friends, and church. She was an avid gardener, knitter, and winemaker. She loved to cruise and travel.
Joyce is survived by her three daughters Marian (Gary) Webber, Shelia Perdue (Marlon McCord) , and Lu (Dan) Johns; her sisters Evelyn (CIS) Kmiecik, Alice Twine, Brenda Nowak, and Sheila Hayward; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews around the world. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Jack T. Sharp, her mother and father, brother George Smith, and son-in-law Merlin Perdue.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or Bishop Drumm in Johnston, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 5, 2020