Joyce Garwood
Urbandale - With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce Loraine Garwood, age 83. On September 18, 2019 Joyce peacefully left this world to be with Jesus. She was born November 26, 1935 in Des Moines, IA to Fred & Myrtle Wilcox (Bolter), and was happily married to Bruce Garwood for 45 years. She spent her last days reminding her family and friends how much she loved them and asking her sweet husband for kisses and winking at him.
Joyce was always known for her resilience and unconditional love. She was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and left a lasting legacy of love to her sons who loved her deeply in return.
She worked as a nurse, often giving her grandson his shots (per his request), retired, and remained active. She loved being outdoors, camping, fishing, swimming, the Johnston Lion's Club, having family over for dinner, and getting together with her "coffee group."
Joyce is survived by her husband; Bruce Garwood, brother Fred Wilcox; her sons Michael Cross, Steven Cross, and Richard Garwood, grandson, Jacob Cross (Jennifer); plus one great granddaughter, Piper, and several nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
We welcome all to celebrate her life on Saturday, September 21 at 10:00am for a visitation with a Funeral Service at noon. Both will be held at: Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome and any memorial contributions may be sent to Merle Hay Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 20, 2019