Joyce Gould
Joyce Gould

West Des Moines - Joyce Gould (Copeland), 63, passed away on August 6, 2020 at Mercy Hospital after a month-long struggle with COVID-19.

Joyce was born on May 17, 1957 in Wilder, Tennessee. She has been a lifelong member of the West Des Moines community, selflessly involved with the city's human services department. She retired from the State of Iowa in 2016 after 26 years of dedication and loyalty.

Joyce is survived by her husband Ron Gould; her sons Mike (& Juvy) Copeland, Nick (& Gladys) Copeland; her step-daughters Rhonda Gould , Mari (& Dwight) Slaughter; her grandchildren: Austen, Zacory, Amber and Jade Copeland, Chelsea (& Ben) Schwartz, Evan and Olivia Slaughter; her great grandchildren Penelope Schwartz and Nova Slaughter; her brother John (& Karen) Hill; her niece Shena (& Jordan) Thompson and their daughter Hannah; and her nephew John (& Ashley) Stewart.

Joyce was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lily Copeland and mother, Ethel Marie Patton (Copeland) of Jamestown, Tennessee.

Joyce will be greatly missed and is dearly loved by many friends and family.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
