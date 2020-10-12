Joyce Haunsperger

Joyce HaunspergerNewton - Joyce Edith (McCain) Palmer Haunsperger, 90, of Newton died on October 11, 2020, at Park Centre in Newton. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to Wesley Life Hospice may be left at the funeral home.Joyce, the daughter of Roy E. and Blanche A. (Oldaker) McCain, was born in Grinnell on March 31, 1930. She was a 1947 graduate of Grinnell High School and attended Chillicothe College in Chillicothe, Missouri. She worked in the purchasing department of Maytag for a time. She was a long time piano teacher, having taught piano for over 40 years to many Newton residents. She was a member of The Iowa Music Teachers Association an affiliate of The Music Teachers National Association. Joyce was united in marriage to Verle W. Palmer in Grinnell on June 4, 1950, who preceded her in death on July 10, 1985. She later married Albert T. Haunsperger on June 2, 1989, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2006. Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Colonel Ralph McCain of Nashville, Illinois and Carol McCain of Malcom.Joyce is survived by a daughter, Susan (John) Parker of Gilman; son, Mark (Terri) Palmer of Urbandale; two granddaughters, Kerri (John) Cressy of Clinton and Jennifer (Yarik) Mudruv of Krasnodar, Russia; two step-granddaughters, Megan (Ernesto) Castaneda of Windsor Heights and Melanie (Colin) Gillespie of Colona, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Albert's family that includes his four children, Blaine, Blair, and Jeff Haunsperger and Deana Kennedy; nine step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.