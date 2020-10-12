1/1
Joyce Haunsperger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Haunsperger

Newton - Joyce Edith (McCain) Palmer Haunsperger, 90, of Newton died on October 11, 2020, at Park Centre in Newton. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 15, at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to Wesley Life Hospice may be left at the funeral home.

Joyce, the daughter of Roy E. and Blanche A. (Oldaker) McCain, was born in Grinnell on March 31, 1930. She was a 1947 graduate of Grinnell High School and attended Chillicothe College in Chillicothe, Missouri. She worked in the purchasing department of Maytag for a time. She was a long time piano teacher, having taught piano for over 40 years to many Newton residents. She was a member of The Iowa Music Teachers Association an affiliate of The Music Teachers National Association. Joyce was united in marriage to Verle W. Palmer in Grinnell on June 4, 1950, who preceded her in death on July 10, 1985. She later married Albert T. Haunsperger on June 2, 1989, who preceded her in death on August 15, 2006. Joyce was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Colonel Ralph McCain of Nashville, Illinois and Carol McCain of Malcom.

Joyce is survived by a daughter, Susan (John) Parker of Gilman; son, Mark (Terri) Palmer of Urbandale; two granddaughters, Kerri (John) Cressy of Clinton and Jennifer (Yarik) Mudruv of Krasnodar, Russia; two step-granddaughters, Megan (Ernesto) Castaneda of Windsor Heights and Melanie (Colin) Gillespie of Colona, Illinois; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Albert's family that includes his four children, Blaine, Blair, and Jeff Haunsperger and Deana Kennedy; nine step-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallace Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved