Joyce Hudgens
Waukee - Joyce, 93, passed away on June 20, 2020 at EveryStep Kavanagh House. Her family will hold a private interment service.

Joyce was born September 26, 1926 in Manning, Iowa to Jay and Claribel (Griffith) Bingham. She was married to John Hudgens on October 3, 1948.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Jay and Claribel; and brother, Dale Bingham.

Joyce is lovingly remembered by her children: Sherry Narusiewicz, Sue Wetsch, and Jim Hudgens; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 2900 49th St., Des Moines, IA 50310.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
