Joyce Kathryn Lourens
Altoona - Joyce Kathryn Lourens, 82, of Altoona, passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at Methodist Hospital. The only child of Edward and Minnie Roorda, she was born on September 5, 1938 in Pella, Iowa. She attended Pleasant Grove (Pella) and Maple Grove (Prairie City) country schools and graduated from Prairie City High School in 1957.
On October 1, 1957 Joyce married Larry Lourens of Runnells. They were blessed with two sons, Douglas and Kevin. After the boys went to school, she began working at the Altoona Christian Church, then in 1978 when Adventure-Life Reformed Church was organized she was employed there as a secretary for 26 years until she retired. Larry and Joyce are charter members of Adventure-Life Church and she was a longtime volunteer at the Caring Hands Food Pantry in Altoona.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Larry, with whom she celebrated nearly 63 years of marriage; sons, Doug (Diane) and Kevin (Jonathan); grandchildren, Rob, John (Jess), and Anna Culbert (Evan). Also surviving are her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Ruth Lourens; sister-in-law, Janice Brouwer; brother, Bob Brouwer; sister, Judi (Stan) Van Hemert; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her in-laws, Ben and Gertrude Lourens; a brother, John Brouwer; a brother-in-law, Ron Lourens; a sister-in-law, Connie Brouwer; and many uncles and aunts.
The family will receive visitors from 9 am to 12 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing is encouraged.
A private family funeral service will be held later that day with interment to follow at Altoona Cemetery. The family invites friends to join them virtually for Joyce's service through the link in her obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Adventure-Life Reformed Church Building Fund.
