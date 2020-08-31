1/1
Joyce Lockey
Joyce Lockey

Swan - A Funeral Service for Joyce Lockey, age 82 of Swan, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Mason Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Swan Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Joyce's name may be made to Hospice of the Midwest, the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or any organization of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Joyce is survived by her four children; Peggy Betterley (Rich) of Ankeny; Mike Lockey (Tracy) of Hannibal, MO; Julie Cox of Carlisle; Brenda Johnson (Ron) of Pleasantville; nine grandchildren; Jason Cox; Brandon Lockey (Jen); Stephanie Wild (Bobby Lange); Shelley Bingham (Derrik); Nick Cox (Chrissy); Brandy Cox (Andi); Erika Perkins (Scott) Melissa Farrell; Nicole Jones (Geoff); twenty three great grandchildren; step-brother Jim White of Marshalltown and step-sister Judy Learn of Nausha and many nieces and nephews.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
