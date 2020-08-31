Joyce Lockey
Swan - A Funeral Service for Joyce Lockey, age 82 of Swan, Iowa, will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Mason Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Swan Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Joyce's name may be made to Hospice of the Midwest, the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or any organization of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com
.
Joyce is survived by her four children; Peggy Betterley (Rich) of Ankeny; Mike Lockey (Tracy) of Hannibal, MO; Julie Cox of Carlisle; Brenda Johnson (Ron) of Pleasantville; nine grandchildren; Jason Cox; Brandon Lockey (Jen); Stephanie Wild (Bobby Lange); Shelley Bingham (Derrik); Nick Cox (Chrissy); Brandy Cox (Andi); Erika Perkins (Scott) Melissa Farrell; Nicole Jones (Geoff); twenty three great grandchildren; step-brother Jim White of Marshalltown and step-sister Judy Learn of Nausha and many nieces and nephews.