Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
More Obituaries for Joyce Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lorraine Berry


Joyce Lorraine Berry
1955 - 2019
Joyce Lorraine Berry Obituary
Joyce Lorraine Berry

Des Moines - Joyce Lorraine Berry was born July 30, 1955 in Des Moines, IA to Everett and Evelyn Waters. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Des Moines, IA on March 14, 2019, at the age of 63.

Joyce grew up in Indianola and attended Indianola High School. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, traveling and fishing.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Edward Berry; sisters, Janet Bishop of Weldon, IA and Judy Piffer (Harry) of Indianola; children, Stephanie (Troy) Tilton, Steven (Stephanie) DeSotel, Debbie Belew, Mellissa Berry, Hydi Dessel, Kat Groves, Jessica Johnson; 28 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Johnny, Jack and Jerry and son James Belew.

A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with visitation held prior from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial of cremains will be in the North River Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in her name. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
