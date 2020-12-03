Joyce Price
Earlham - Joyce Price was born February 7, 1923, to Ruby and Carl Nikolaison of Blencoe, Iowa, and died December 1, 2020. She lived all her life in Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Home Economics. While at ISU, she also met her future husband, William (Bill) Price of Earlham, Iowa. Bill and Joyce were married on April 25, 1944, and had three children, Vicki Turbiville, Nancy Vaughn, and Nicholas Price. Joyce was very active in her community as a school volunteer, 4-H leader, Elder in her church, and candidate for public office, running as the Democratic candidate for state representative. Most of all, Joyce was a farm wife and mother. She enjoyed dancing, singing, reading, and sewing and crafting, but she especially enjoyed playing cards. Most family gatherings included several hours of card playing with the game being determined by the number of players available. Joyce leaves behind her two daughters; her sister, Dorothy Anderson; her daughter-in-law, Doreen Price; four grandchildren, Jennifer Robinson, Nathan (Aminta) Price, Tyler (Alicia) Price, and Ben Price; her niece, Shari Folkerts; her nephew, Rick Anderson; nine great grand-children and her good friend, Val. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, and her son-in-law, Graham Turbiville, Jr. Funeral arrangements are being made through the Johnson Family Funeral Home in Earlham. Funeral services will be streamed on the Johnson Family Funeral Home Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/johnsonfamilyfh
) at 11 A.M. on Saturday. Interment will be at the Earlham Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Earlham Public Library. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com
.