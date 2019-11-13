|
Joyce Wallis
Grinnell - Joyce Ann Wallis, 79, of Grinnell died on November 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with Rev. Dave Crow, Grinnell United Methodist Church, officiating. Her grandson, Caymen DeJong of Montezuma and nephew, Curt Pearson will have a part in the service, too. Honorary bearers will be Brandon Lowry, Curt Pearson, Joel DeJong, and Devon, Regan and Cole Baker.
Visitation with the family present will be held prior to her service from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17th, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Joyce Ann Wallis Memorial Fund.
Joyce was born on November 20, 1939, in Grinnell, the daughter of John Willy and Aimee Grier Pearson. She was raised in Grinnell alongside two older brothers Donald, and Raymond. As a young girl, the family would regularly go on fishing trips to Canada. She attended Grinnell schools with the class of 1958.
In 1956, she was united in marriage with Glenn Ladely in Searsboro, IA. The couple then moved to Bellflower, California. They later divorced, at which time she was employed at a local bank. She then went on to marry Wayne Wallis in April of 1963, in Bellflower. They later moved to Huntington Beach, California where she was employed at Albertsons grocery store, in the bakery department. In 1968, she returned to Grinnell to raise her family. Over the years she was employed at Tharp Pharmacy, McNally's Grocery, Hy-Vee and later Wal-Mart. She retired in 2002. She had been a resident of Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill since last spring.
Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being on the water boating and teaching her children and grandchildren how to water-ski. She always took advantage to be outside enjoying nature. She never shied away from doing home improvement projects. Some of her favorite things to do were to take family road trips, and visiting California. The holiday seasons always held a special place in her heart. Celebrating with her family, cooking large meals, playing Scrabble and Canasta card games were part of these experiences. She always supported and attended all events that her children were a part of. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include her four children, Cindy (Dr. John) Frank of Prairie City, Christi (Wayne) Baker of Grinnell, Cayne (Shelley) Wallis of Argyle, Texas, and Craig Wallis of Albuquerque, New Mexico; one brother, Raymond (Pamela) Pearson of Seal Beach, California. Ten grandchildren, Brandon (Stephanie) Lowry, Caprice (Joel) DeJong, Brigitte (Jason) Shamy, Devon Baker, Desiree (Ethan) Taube, Regan Baker, Cole Baker, Taylor Wallis, Jordan (Chase) Martin, and Sydney Wallis; and ten great-grandchildren, Coral, Corbin and Cade Lowry, Caymen and Cruz DeJong, Kira, Bentley, Presley and Burkley Shamy, and Teagan Taube. Along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandparents and one brother, Donald Pearson.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019