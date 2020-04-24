|
|
Joye E Carrington
September 13, 1944 - April 21, 2020
Joye E (Hawkins) Carrington was born September 13, 1944 in Des Moines, Iowa to Jesse and Verba Hawkins. Joye enjoyed personal conversations with Jesus and God virtually her whole life, and on April 21, 2020, following a three week hospitalization at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she shed her earthly body and joined Jesus and God in her new heavenly home. Joye graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1962 and received her Registered Nurse degree from Broadlawns Nursing School in Des Moines in 1966. After receiving her nursing degree Joye moved to southern California and eventually began a 37 year career in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units of Harbor-UCLA and Long Beach Memorial Medical Centers. After retiring from nursing, Joye returned to Des Moines in 2007, where she renewed her membership at Wakonda Christian Church. Joye was preceded in death by her mother and father, and is survived by many who loved her dearly, including aunts and uncles, cousins, her partner Marv Thomason of Colorado Springs, Colorado, her brother David Hawkins and his wife Linda of Des Moines, Iowa, her brother Vern Hawkins and his wife DeLores of Ames, Iowa, one niece (Masey) and four nephews (Eryel, Matthew, Curtis, and Benjamin), and numerous other relatives. And Joye counts everyone who loves God and Jesus as her sisters and brothers in faith. A memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020