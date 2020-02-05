|
Juanieta Naylor
Johnston - Juanieta Naylor, daughter of Charles H. and Ora (Utterbach) Hicklin, was born on February 2, 1918, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. She passed away Tuesday, February 4 at the age of 102.
Juanieta's family includes her children: Larry (Maxine) Naylor of Oskaloosa, IA, Sherry (Daniel) Baze of Johnston, IA, and Patricia Montgomery of Lexington, KY. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Juanieta was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, a son, Mike Naylor and a daughter, Yolanda Naylor.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 7 at First Christian Church, 119 A Ave. E, Oskaloosa, Iowa with Reverend Randy Ehrhardt of West Des Moines Christian Church officiating. The family will greet visitors from 9:30 a.m. until service time at First Christian Church. Private family burial will be in Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to make memorial contributions to World Gospel Missions or . Arrangements have been entrusted to Langkamp Funeral Chapel.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020