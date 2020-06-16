Juanita Dykstra



Milo - Juanita Dykstra, 89, passed away March 21, 2020 at the Mercy One Hospice in Johnston. A celebration of life was held at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Milo on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Milo Public Library Expansion Fund. Interment was at the Belmont Cemetery.



Juanita was born December 4, 1930 in Dunreath, Iowa to Floyd and Dorothy (Wicker) Freeman. She grew up in rural Marion County and graduated from Beech High School in 1947. She had worked at the Greenbay Lumber Company in Indianola after school. She was married to Robert "Bob" Dykstra on January 14, 1951 and they were blessed with sons: Dan and Dwayne. They spent their married life dairy farming just east of Milo until retiring. Juanita had also worked at the Farmerette Café in Milo for many years as a waitress.



Juanita was an excellent cook and loved to have Bob and the boys try her new recipes. And it was well known that you needed to be inside for lunch by noon, or you would be scolded. She also enjoyed embroidery, making many pillow cases and dish towels. Juanita and Bob loved to square dance and were crowned state champions one year. She was a 4-H leader for over 20 years and most 4-Her's knew her as Grandma Juanita at the fair. Juanita was very active in her community and the Milo United Methodist Church, volunteering her time and talents to help in any way she could. Her greatest joy was her family and opening her home for gatherings and meals. She loved supporting the boys and grandchildren in their sporting events at SEW High School.



Juanita is survived by her sons: Dan (Tammy) Dykstra and Dwayne Dykstra; grandchildren: Danelle (Rick) Wade, Kyle (Tonya) Dykstra, Dusty Dykstra, Dillon Dykstra and Becky (Andy) Schurman; great grandchildren: Kayli (Ryan)Yeggy and Cody (Amie) Schurman; Ethan and Nora Wade; and Ella, Kasey and Dani Dykstra; great great grandchildren: Kash and Klay Yeggy; brothers: Donnie (Linda) Freeman, Austin (Barb) Freeman, and Dwight (Marcie) Freeman; and many relatives and friends.









